A plane with 100 people on board has crashed in Kazakhstan, airport officials say.

They say the Bek Air aircraft went down shortly after taking off at Almaty airport on Friday morning local time.

Emergency service personnel have rushed to the scene. Seven deaths have been confirmed but it is not known if there are any survivors.

The plane was en route from Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, to the country's capital of Nursultan.

Almaty's airport said there were 95 passengers and five crew on board.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

