Asia

In pictures: Taal erupts and coats Philippines towns in ash

  • 13 January 2020
An ash column from erupting Taal Volcano looms over Tagaytay city, Philippines, 12 January Image copyright EPA

Taal volcano in the Philippines started to erupt on Sunday. Rumbling sounds and tremors were followed by a huge plume of ash being released into the sky.

Towns around Taal - which is about 70km (45 miles) south of the capital Manila - were coated in thick ash and sludge, and in the early hours of Monday morning the volcano began to spew lava.

Taal is the Philippines' second most active volcano. It is also one of the world's smallest volcanoes, and has recorded at least 34 eruptions in the past 450 years.

Lightning was seen striking around the volcano's ash clouds as it erupted.

Lightning strikes as a column of ash surrounds the crater of Taal Volcano as it erupts on January 12 Image copyright Getty Images

Ash has settled over many of the surrounding towns and cities.

Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines January 13 Image copyright Reuters
Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano is seen in Tagaytay City, Cavite, Philippines January 13 Image copyright Reuters

About 8,000 people are being evacuated from the area - including this young man, who lives at the foot of the volcano in Batangas province.

A youth living at the foot of Taal volcano rides an outrigger canoe while the volcano spews ash as seen from Tanauan town in Batangas province, south of Manila, on January 13 Image copyright AFP

Others, such as these residents of Tanauan town, have left in heavy duty vehicles that needed to drive through thick ashy mud.

Residents aboard a government truck evacuate to a safer place after Taal volcano began spewing ash over Tanauan town, Batangas province south of Manila on January 13 Image copyright AFP

Others have made their way on motorbikes and mopeds - sending clouds of ash up behind them.

A person rides a motorbike on a road covered in ash deposits, a day after the eruption of Taal Volcano, in Agoncillo town in Batangas province, Philippines, 13 January Image copyright EPA

But some residents haven't been able to evacuate.

This cat and her young kittens waited under a bridge for the ash to clear.

Cats hide under a road after a volcano eruption in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, 13 January Image copyright EPA

Residents in Tagaytay City gathered to watch the volcano erupting on Monday.

Residents look at the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13 Image copyright Reuters

All images copyright

Related Topics

More on this story