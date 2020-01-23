World court acts to prevent Rohingya genocide
- 23 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The International Court of Justice has ordered measures to prevent the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.
The decision comes despite de facto leader Aun San Suu Kyi defending her country against the accusations in person last month.