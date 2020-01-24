Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The men filmed showering on the motorbike (not pictured here) were criticised on social media

Two men have been fined by police after they were filmed showering while riding a motorbike in southern Vietnam, local reports say.

Huynh Thanh Khanh, 23, and another man were captured on video riding shirtless in the province of Binh Duong.

In the footage, the two men appear to be lathered in soap with a bucket of water between them.

The man sitting on the back seat is then seen pouring water from the bucket on himself and the driver.

Meanwhile, the driver steers the motorbike with what appears to be a crate of beer in his lap.

The men were criticised on social media, where the video of them was shared widely.

Police managed to trace the two men when the video was brought to their attention.

They tracked them down based on the motorbike's licence plate, which was visible in the video.

On Wednesday, police in Binh Duong's Dau Tieng District determined Khanh to be the driver in the video after summoning him for questioning.

Khanh and the other man, who has not been named, were fined 1.8m Vietnamese dong ($80; £60) for a number of traffic violations, including driving and riding a motorbike without helmets, according to the Tuoi Tre newspaper.

In addition, the person who lent Khanh the motorbike was fined 1.4m dong for lending the vehicle to an unqualified driver, the paper reported.

