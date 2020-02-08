Image copyright Facebook Image caption Suspect Jakraphanth Thomma is still at large

At least 12 people have been shot dead and many injured by a Thai soldier in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima (also known as Korat), police say.

A defence ministry spokesman told BBC Thai that Jakraphanth Thomma, a junior officer, had attacked his commanding officer before stealing a gun and ammunition from a military camp.

He then opened fire at a Buddhist temple and a shopping centre in the city, north-east of Bangkok.

The suspect is still at large.

Posts on social media appear to show the scene of a shooting near the shopping centre.

Authorities have been sealing off the centre as they try to track down the suspect.