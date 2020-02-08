Asia

Thailand shooting: Soldier's rampage kills at least 12

  • 8 February 2020
A selfie of suspect Jakraphanth Thomma, taken from his Facebook page Image copyright Facebook
Image caption Suspect Jakraphanth Thomma is still at large

At least 12 people have been shot dead and many injured by a Thai soldier in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima (also known as Korat), police say.

A defence ministry spokesman told BBC Thai that Jakraphanth Thomma, a junior officer, had attacked his commanding officer before stealing a gun and ammunition from a military camp.

He then opened fire at a Buddhist temple and a shopping centre in the city, north-east of Bangkok.

The suspect is still at large.

Posts on social media appear to show the scene of a shooting near the shopping centre.

Authorities have been sealing off the centre as they try to track down the suspect.

