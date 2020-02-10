Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The win has been hailed as a "historic moment" by the South Korean community

Thrilled South Koreans are celebrating the "historic" best picture win for Parasite at this year's Oscars.

The comedy-thriller film by Bong Joon-ho is the first non-English language film to win best picture.

"Can't believe I am hearing Korean language at the Oscars," said a user on the South Korean web platform Naver.

The film, a vicious social satire about two families from very different classes, also won three other awards - including best international feature.

On Naver, the most searched term was "Bong Joon-ho", as more and more South Koreans celebrated the "historic victory".

"Congratulations Mr Bong, you are South Korea's pride," said one user. Another observed that "Korean films, dramas and music have taken over the globe".

The congratulations continued on Instagram.

"Congratulations Director Bong" #SweepingTheOscars," said one Korean comment.

"Hurray Bong Joon-ho! Hurray Korea! Hurray Oscars!" another added.

The celebrations also spilled on to Twitter, which is more commonly used by South Koreans overseas.

"I am proud to be Korean," said one comment - while another user said they "scream so hard my throat hurts".

One person said hearing so much Korean on stage had turned them into "mess".

Meanwhile, Bong paid tribute to his country in his speech saying: "We never write to represent our country, but this is very personal to South Korea."

He added that he was "very ready to drink tonight until next morning".

Jeongmin Kim, Seoul correspondent for NK News, responded with: "Okay we should all really break out all the soju and makgeolli [Korean alcoholic drinks] to celebrate with Bong."

Parasite has already won a string of awards including the Bafta and the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film festival.

Bong's previous films include Snowpiercer and Okja, a film about a girl who raises a genetically modified superpig.