Thailand shooting: Buddhist monks lead prayer vigils for victims
Thousands of Buddhist monks in Thailand have gathered for prayer ceremonies to honour the 29 people killed in the country's deadliest mass shooting.
Public prayer ceremonies were held on Saturday, a week after the massacre in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.
Jakraphanth Thomma, a 32-year-old soldier, carried out the killings during a 16-hour shooting rampage in several locations across the city.
The shootings began when the soldier killed his commanding officer and stole weapons from a military base.
The gunman continued his attack on the streets and in a shopping centre before being shot dead by security forces.
Floral tributes have been laid outside the Terminal 21 shopping centre, which has been reopened to the public.
Pictures show Buddhist monks leading tributes to the victims on Saturday, sitting in prayer with thousands of people. Photographs of the victims were shown on banners.
- Soldier who killed 29 in Korat shot dead
- Survivors recall ordeal of gun rampage
- Timeline: How the massacre unfolded
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said a dispute over a property deal appeared to be the motive for the attack.
The PM described the shooting, in which 57 people were injured, as "unprecedented" for Thailand.
All pictures copyright