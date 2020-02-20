Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption South Korea now has more than 100 confirmed coronavirus cases

South Korea has confirmed its first death from the new coronavirus, amid a sharp rise in confirmed cases.

A 63-year-old man died in hospital in the south-eastern city of Cheongdo. The patient, who had been bedridden for years, was not publicly named.

South Korea also reported 53 new coronavirus cases in a single day, bringing the overall number to 104.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases in China, where the virus emerged last year, has dropped sharply.

Most of the new cases in South Korea were found within a large religious community in the city of Daegu, near Cheongdo.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Hubei province, causes pneumonia-like symptoms.

China has now seen 2,118 deaths and recorded nearly 75,000 infections.

On Thursday, Japan said two of its passengers who contracted the coronavirus on board quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess had died. The man and the woman were in their 80s.

What's the latest from South Korea?

The man died on Wednesday from pneumonia believed to have been caused by the coronavirus, South Korean officials say.

He and several other patients tested positive for the virus earlier at a hospital in Cheongdo.

The victim had been bedridden for more than 20 years at the hospital, Yonhap's news agency reports.

At least 30 of the new Covid-19 infections were recorded among a religious community in Daegu, a city of about 2.5 million people.

It is thought the infections are linked to a 61-year-old woman who was confirmed as infected earlier this week.

The Korean Centre for Disease Control said the woman had had contact with 166 people, who were asked to self-quarantine, Yonhap news agency reports.

The religious sect known as the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, which has been accused of being a cult, said it had shut down its Daegu branch and that services in other regions would be held online or individually at home.

The mayor of the city has described the event as an "unprecedented crisis" and urged people in the city to stay indoors.

New cases were also confirmed on Thursday in the capital Seoul and North Gyeongsang province.

What's the latest from the Diamond Princess ship?

The ocean liner was carrying 3,700 people in total and passengers who tested negative for the virus began leaving the ship on Wednesday after a 14-day quarantine.

Hundreds have now disembarked from the cruise liner docked in Yokohama. Others are set to leave over the next two days.

More than 150 Australian passengers have already arrived in Darwin, where they will begin two weeks of quarantine.

The first batch of people from Hong Kong have also flown back to the city, where they will similarly be quarantined.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britons stranded on the ship would be able to board an evacuation flight home on Friday, as long as they were not showing symptoms of the virus.

Indonesia is also set to repatriate its citizens.

In other developments:

Chinese nationals were barred from entering Russia as of Thursday as a precautionary measure

Australia extended until 29 February its ban on international arrivals who had been to China

Residents in central Ukraine blocked roads to try to stop a planeload of coronavirus evacuees from China being quarantined there

And what about China?

China reported 114 new deaths on Wednesday but the number of new infections recorded was 394 compared with 1,749 on Tuesday.

There are more than 1,000 cases outside China, including on Diamond Princess and in Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong.

Iran says two people infected with the virus have died in the city of Qom - the first reported deaths in the Middle East.

Image copyright AFP Image caption China says the virus mostly kills the sick and elderly

On Wednesday, Hong Kong said a 70-year-old man with underlying illnesses had become the territory's second fatality.

Japan has three deaths attributed to the virus, while France, the Philippines and Taiwan have each reported one death.