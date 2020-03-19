Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It comes as these countries had been successful in controlling its domestic cases

South Korea, China and Singapore are among the Asian countries facing a second coronavirus wave, spurred by people importing it from outside.

China, where the virus first emerged, reported no new domestic cases on Thursday for the first time since it started recording numbers in January.

But it reported 34 new cases among people recently returned to China.

South Korea saw a jump in new cases on Thursday with 152, though it is not clear how many were imported.

A new cluster there is centred on a nursing home in Daegu, where 74 patients have tested positive.

On Wednesday, Singapore reported 47 new infections - of which 33 were imported, including 30 residents who had been infected abroad and brought the infection back.

In China, there were eight more deaths, all in the central province of Hubei and most of them in Wuhan.

All three countries had been showing success in controlling domestic cases, but there is concern that increases elsewhere could unravel their progress.

Much of the focus of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe and the US, but the new numbers signal that the outbreak is far from over in Asia.

According to a tally by John Hopkins University in the US, there are 215,955 cases and 8,749 deaths globally.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the vast majority - 80% - have occurred in Europe and the Western Pacific region, which includes much of Asia.