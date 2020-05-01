Kim Jong-un appears in public - state media

Kim Jong-un has appeared in public for the first time in 20 days, North Korean state media says.

KCNA news agency reports that the North Korean leader cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory.

It adds that people at the factory "broke into thunderous cheers of hurrah" when he appeared.

The reported appearance - his first since a Workers' Party Politburo meeting on 11 April - comes amid global speculation over his health.

