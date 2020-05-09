Image copyright Reuters Image caption North Korea's government maintains has not reported a single case of Covid-19 there

China's president has expressed concern about the threat of the coronavirus to North Korea and offered help.

Xi Jinping was responding to a message that he received from the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

Chinese state media reported that the message congratulated Mr Xi on China's apparent success in fighting Covid-19.

North Korea's government maintains that there has not been a single confirmed case there, though analysts have questioned whether that is possible.

North Korea was the first country to suspend tourism and to shut its borders in response to the virus, in the third week of January.

The country has a fragile health system, which experts fear would be quickly overwhelmed by even a small outbreak of Covid-19.