Image copyright Reuters Image caption The drugs were seized during a three-month-long operation in Shan state

Police in Myanmar have seized South East Asia's biggest ever haul of synthetic drugs, the scale of which they described as "off the charts".

More than 200m methamphetamine tablets, 500kg of crystal methamphetamine and 300kg of heroin were found in raids in north-east Shan state.

Thirty-three people were arrested in the operations, which were carried out between February and April.

Myanmar is thought to be the largest global source of methamphetamines.

The suspects told police most of the drugs were destined for sale within Myanmar and in neighbouring countries, Colonel Zaw Lin of Myanmar's counter-narcotics agency told Reuters news agency.

More than 3,700 litres of methylfentanyl, a product used to make powerful opioid fentanyl, was also discovered.

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and more than 100 times more potent than morphine. It has fuelled an opioid crisis in the US. On average, 130 Americans die from an opioid overdose every day, according to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

UNODC South East Asia and Pacific representative Jeremy Douglas said the discovery was a sign of a new trend of synthetic opioid production emerging "on a scale nobody anticipated".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Myanmar is thought to be the largest global source of methamphetamines

Myanmar is the world's second largest producer of opium, after Afghanistan. Its illicit drug trade has flourished because of its mountainous land and porous borders.

It is located in the "Golden Triangle", an area shared with China, Laos and Thailand, known for supplying drugs, a multi-billion dollar trade.

Between 2018 and 2019, a total of 14 clandestine drug laboratories were seized in Myanmar.

In 2017, a Buddhist monk was arrested in Myanmar and linked to more than four million methamphetamine pills hidden in a monastery.