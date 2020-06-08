Image copyright AFP Image caption The well had a small amount of water in it for the man to drink

A British man who fell into a well on the Indonesian island of Bali has been rescued after six days.

Jacob Roberts, 29, broke his leg after falling into the 4m-deep well in Pecatu village while being chased by a dog, said AFP quoting local authorities.

The well was dry but his leg meant he was unable to get out. Witnesses say there was a small amount of water in the well which likely kept him alive.

Mr Roberts' cries for help were eventually heard by a local resident.

The resident had been looking for cattle feed near the area, which was in an isolated part of the village, said news outlet the Bali Sun. He alerted the local authorities.

Image copyright Basarnas Bali Image caption He had to be lifted out of the well by three men in protective suits

"He looked thin and injured," South Kuta police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai said of Mr Roberts' condition when he was found on Saturday.

Local search and rescue chief Gede Darmada said Mr Roberts was lifted out of the well in a stretcher by three men, according to the local search and rescue agency, Basarnas Bali.

Image copyright Basarnas Bali Image caption Mr Roberts was lifted out on a stretcher...

Image copyright Barsanas Image caption and was taken out of the village to a nearby hospital

In a statement on Instagram, Basarnas said that Mr Roberts was taken to the BIMC Nusa Dua hospital.

Pecatu village, located in northern Bali, is near the popular tourist hotspot of Nusa Dua.

It wasn't clear whether Mr Roberts was a resident or a tourist in Bali.

Bali has been on lockdown for months due to the virus outbreak, though several places have now began cautiously re-opening.