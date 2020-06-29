Image copyright Reuters Image caption The gunmen entered the building from the car park, "firing indiscriminately"

Gunmen have attacked the Pakistani stock exchange in the southern city of Karachi, killing at least two people and injuring others, local media report.

The assailants stormed the exchange after launching a grenade attack at the main gate to the building.

Latest reports quote police saying they have killed all four heavily armed gunmen and are combing the area.

It is not clear if more assailants were involved or which group they were from.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange said in a statement that the situation was "still unfolding".

Its director, Abid Ali Habib, said the gunmen made their way from the car park and "opened fire on everyone".

People inside the building were being evacuated from the back door, Geo TV reported.