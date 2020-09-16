Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cases in Pakistan are on a downward trend

India now has the second-largest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the US with over five million infections reported.

So why are cases increasing at such an alarming rate in India, in contrast to what's happening in some neighbouring countries?

India is bucking the downward trend

India's population of 1.3 billion dwarfs that of its neighbours, so it's no surprise that its overall infection numbers are much higher.

But it's the rate of growth that is most alarming.

India's daily case numbers have been rising fast since June, around the time it began lifting its strict lockdown restrictions.

This included re-opening local rail services in Delhi and at least 12 other Indian cities on 7 September.

In some other countries in South Asia, there's been a fall in reported cases after peaks in May and June.

In Pakistan, confirmed cases have fallen from a peak in mid-June of almost 6,000 new infections, to about a few hundred a day in September.

The country even reopened its schools this week after over five months of closure.

Bangladesh saw its daily cases peak around mid-June before they dropped in the last week of July and beginning of August.

Nepal, although it has had a relatively low overall number of cases, is now seeing reported infection rates rising again after an earlier peak in June.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sri Lanka imposed tough restrictions on movement across the island

Afghanistan has also reported new cases dropping off to very low levels, although there are questions about the reliability of its official figures.

Sri Lanka has much lower levels of infection. It has had spikes in cases since April, but has had relatively low numbers. It implemented a tight lockdown, traced contacts of positive cases and imposed strict quarantine rules.

How much testing is done in South Asia?

The Indian government has committed to significantly ramping up testing, achieving one million tests in a single day on 21 August.

Although this seems like a large number, it is not when compared to the size of the population, says virologist Dr Shahid Jameel.

The "total number of cases per million in India and the rest of South Asia are low, but so is the number of tests per million," he says.

India has so far conducted nearly 60 million tests. Pakistan has carried out more than three million.

But per capita tests in these countries are far lower than in other countries.

And in Pakistan and Bangladesh, testing levels have fallen, which will have had an impact on the number of positive cases recorded.

Bangladesh's testing numbers fell after the government introduced a high testing fee in July. There's also been a scandal around the sale of fake negative test certificates.

Testing data for Afghanistan is not available and the Red Crescent has expressed concern that the actual number of cases could be much higher than officially announced.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set a benchmark range for adequate testing of between 10 and 30 per confirmed case in a country or region.

South Asian have countries fare poorly on this measure, although Nepal and India do now fall within the range deemed adequate by the WHO.

Russia and Japan, which have populations similar to Bangladesh, are testing far more widely, finding a positive case for every 39 and 28 tests respectively. But Bangladesh is identifying one positive case for every five tests carried out - well below the WHO benchmark.

What about the death rate in South Asia?

The overall death toll in India is currently the third highest in the world, although the proportion of people who become ill and then die remains low compared to the global average.

Deaths recorded elsewhere in South Asia are lower than in many other parts of the world, both in terms of absolute numbers and per capita figures.