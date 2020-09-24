Image copyright Reuters Image caption The condoms were washed, reshaped and repackaged before being resold

Vietnamese police have seized more than 320,000 used condoms that were to be illegally resold to unsuspecting customers, local media report.

Footage showed dozens of bags that together weighed 360kg (794lbs) in a warehouse that was recently raided in the southern Binh Duong province.

A woman, who was believed to be the owner of the warehouse, was arrested.

The condoms were reportedly washed, reshaped with wooden dildos and then repackaged before being resold.

The arrested woman said she was paid $0.17 (£0.13) per kilogram for the condoms, according to Vietnam's state broadcaster VTV.

It is unclear how many such condoms have already been resold on the market.