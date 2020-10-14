Kyrgyzstan election: President rejects new PM Japarov
Kyrgyzstan's president has rejected the country's newly appointed prime minister, in the latest political deadlock in the Central Asian state.
Sooronbay Jeenbekov asked parliament to vote again after MPs chose nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov.
The president said there were doubts over whether lawmakers had followed voting rules.
Kyrgyzstan has been gripped by a political crisis since disputed parliamentary polls on 4 October.
The unrest began after demonstrators took to the streets of the capital Bishkek and stormed government buildings, demanding a new vote and the resignation of pro-Russia President Jeenbekov.
They said the election results had been rigged - claims which international monitors said were "credible" and a cause for "serious concern" - as rival groups clashed for power, with several politicians making bids to become prime minister.
On Saturday Kyrgyzstan's parliament named Mr Japarov as the country's new prime minister after his predecessor stepped down.
Mr Japarov was serving a prison sentence for taking a hostage until he was freed in a night of political mayhem last week along with other jailed politicians.
On Tuesday President Jeenbekov said he would not approve the appointment.
"To maintain and strengthen stability in the country, all our decisions must be legitimate and not be questioned," Mr Jeenbekov was quoted as saying in a statement.
His announcement came shortly after a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the ex-Soviet state on Monday, meeting both President Jeenbekov and Mr Japarov.
It was unclear when parliament would convene to vote on a new prime minister.
More than 1,200 people have been injured and one person has been killed in street clashes since protests erupted. The country has been placed under a state of emergency.