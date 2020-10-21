BBC News

Afghanistan: Many killed and wounded in visa stampede

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionThousands had gathered to apply for visas

At least 11 women have been killed and many more injured in a stampede in Afghanistan, officials have said.

A provincial spokesman said the stampede took place after "thousands of people" gathered to apply for a visa to Pakistan.

The crowd had been redirected to a sports stadium instead of the usual visa centre in the city of Jalalabad.

Visa applications to Pakistan have just resumed after a seven-month pause due to the pandemic.

"The visa applicants jostled to secure their token from the consulate officials," an official in Jalalabad said, according to Reuters.

"The crowd got out of control, leading to a stampede."

In the conservative Muslim society of Afghanistan, it is common that women and men queue separately.

It is thought a number of other women and elderly people have also been injured.

Map

Many Afghans travel each year to neighbouring Pakistan to visit relatives, seek medical treatment, find jobs or escape the ongoing violence in their own country.

  • Afghan fears rise as US ends its longest war
  • Caught in crossfire: ‘They fight and we die’
  • Afghan-Taliban peace talks: What's next?

Expecting a large number of applicants after the long pause of the visa service, the Pakistani consulate in the eastern province of of Nangarhar, directed the crowd to a nearby football stadium.

"Unfortunately this morning tens of thousands of people had come to the football stadium which led to the tragic incident," the provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP news agency.

Related Topics

  • Afghanistan
  • Pakistan

More on this story

  • Taliban conflict: Afghan fears rise as US ends its longest war

    Published
    20 hours ago

  • Afghanistan conflict: The families caught in crossfire on Helmand front line

    Published
    5 days ago

  • Afghan-Taliban peace talks: What's next?

    Published
    22 September