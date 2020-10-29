Al-Qaeda still 'heavily embedded' within Taliban in Afghanistan, UN official warns

American officials have been vague when questioned as to whether or not they believe the Taliban is fully complying with its commitments on al-Qaeda, often suggesting that the information is classified. Ambassador Nathan Sales, co-ordinator for counterterrorism at the US state department, told the BBC: "We expect the Taliban to honour the commitments that they made… to end all connections with terrorist organisations in Afghanistan. We intend to continue monitoring the situation very closely to ensure actions are matching words."