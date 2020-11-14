Typhoon Vamco: Thousands evacuate as storm heads for Vietnam
- Published
A powerful storm that killed dozens of people in the Philippines is now heading towards Vietnam, forcing tens of thousands to leave their homes.
Typhoon Vamco is expected to make landfall in eastern Vietnam on Sunday.
Airports and beaches have been closed and fishermen told to return to land as the country braces for winds of up to 100km/h (60m/h).
The storm caused flooding and landslides in the Philippines' largest island Luzon.
At least 42 people died and 20 others are missing in the Philippines after Typhoon Vamco hit on Wednesday, just one week after Goni, the most powerful typhoon seen in the country in seven years.
In Vietnam, thousands of people the four central provinces have been evacuated, according to the disaster management authority.
A series of storms have hit the country in recent weeks and more than 100 people were killed in flooding last month following heavy rainfall.
Around 400,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
The severe weather washed away roads and bridges and destroyed food supplies and crops, it added.
"There has been no respite for more than eight million people living in central Vietnam," said Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu, Vietnam Red Cross Society President, quoted by AFP news agency
"Each time they start rebuilding their lives and livelihoods, they are pummelled by yet another storm."
In the Philippines, emergency response teams were sent to the northeast on Saturday to assist more than 340,000 people affected by severe flooding.
Strong currents in the Cagayan river in northeastern Luzon have prevented rescuers from reaching hundreds of people trapped on rooftops, a spokesman for the regional Office of Civil Defense told AFP.
The country is used to tropical storms and typhoons, but this year's preparation and response efforts have been hampered by the spread of coronavirus.