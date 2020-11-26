Cho Ju-bin: 40 years jail for South Korean chatroom sex abuse group leader
A South Korean court has sentenced the mastermind of one of the country's biggest online sex trafficking rings to 40 years in jail.
Cho Ju-bin was found guilty of running a group which blackmailed girls into sharing sexual videos that were then posted in pay-to-view chatrooms.
At least 10,000 people used the chatrooms, with some paying up to $1,200 (£1,000) for access.
Some 74 people, including 16 underage girls, were exploited.
"The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims," the Seoul Central District Court said on Thursday, according to Yonhap news agency.
It said Cho was found guilty of violating laws to protect children from sexual abuse and for running a criminal ring which produced and sold abusive videos in order to make a profit.
In March, a police committee took the unusual step of naming Cho, 25, after five million people signed petitions asking for his anonymity to be lifted.