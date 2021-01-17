Afghanistan conflict: Female judges shot dead in Kabul
- Published
Two women judges working for the Supreme Court were shot dead in Kabul on Sunday, according to officials.
The women were targeted by gunmen while travelling to their office in a vehicle, a court spokesman told AFP.
The deaths are the latest in a string of assassinations in recent months targeting journalists, activists and other political figures.
The violence comes as President Donald Trump continues a drawdown of US troops in the country - with only 2,500 left.
The Afghan vice-president told the BBC in an interview this week that the US pull-out risks more violence in the already unstable country.
What happened on Sunday?
The women were shot dead in an early morning ambush, which also saw their driver wounded.
The incident happened in the Qala-e-Fathullah area of Kabul and no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Suspicion has fallen on the Taliban for recent assassinations, but the militants have not acknowledged carrying out them out.
The targeted killings have carried on despite ongoing peace talks being held between the representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government in Doha.