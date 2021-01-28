Daniel Pearl: Pakistan court acquits men accused of murder

Journalist Asra Nomani, a close friend of Daniel Pearl's, who was with him in Karachi before the abduction, led an in-depth investigation into the incident, in conjunction with Georgetown University. Their work substantiated claims that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed carried out the beheading, but she is clear that Omar Sheikh should remain in prison. "There's one clear and consistent truth," she told the BBC. "Omar Sheikh is the man responsible for Danny's kidnapping, and he is the man who set up the circumstances so that Danny was ultimately murdered. So Omar Sheikh is responsible for Danny's murder."