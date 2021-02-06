In pictures: Myanmar protests gather momentum
- Published
Chanting in favour of democracy, thousands of people have flooded the streets of Myanmar's largest city to denounce last week's military coup.
The protests are the biggest display of defiance yet against the generals who seized power from elected leaders on Monday.
Myanmar - also known as Burma - has remained mostly calm since the coup.
But as anger has grown, small acts of civil disobedience have morphed into larger demonstrations.
On Saturday, an almost total internet blackout failed to prevent groups of workers from streaming through Myanmar's main city, Yangon.
They were joined by young activists who demanded the release of civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained by the army.
"Military dictator, fail, fail; Democracy, win, win," shouted some protesters, many of whom wore red - the colour of Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party.
Some protesters held pictures of Ms Suu Kyi, while others flashed a three-finger salute - an act of resistance to authoritarianism.
"They don't respect our people's votes and I think they are betraying the country," one protester told AFP news agency. "Our revolution starts today."
The protests came after a week of civil disobedience, which saw citizens banging pots and pans in nightly protests, as well as teachers and medics going on strike.
On Friday, hundreds of teachers and students gathered outside Dagon University in Yangon, where they displayed the three-finger salute.
In response, the military ordered an internet shutdown and cracked down on social media, blocking Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Despite this, demonstrators have promised to come back to the streets on Sunday.
The military overthrew Ms Suu Kyi's government after it alleged a November election won by her party was fraudulent, without providing conclusive evidence.
The move has been met with international outrage.
