In pictures: A bloody day in Myanmar's protests

image captionAt least 18 people were killed on Sunday and 30 injured, the UN says

Myanmar security forces have intensified their crackdown on anti-coup protests in the country.

The UN human rights office said Sunday was the deadliest day of the rallies so far, with at least 18 people killed across the country.

Images from various cities show protesters running from police, who fired tear gas and live ammunition.

The military took power on 1 February, alleging electoral fraud and detaining elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Her party won last year's elections in a landslide. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets since the coup calling for military rule to end.

image captionCrowds in the capital Naypyidaw demanded Aung San Suu Kyi's release
image captionIn other cities, protesters clashed with riot police officers. This image was taken during a rally in Yangon where activists and medical workers say at least four people were killed
image captionPolice in Yangon fired bullets, stun grenades and tear gas
image captionSoldiers there were called in as reinforcements
image captionProtesters created barricades to slow down security forces
image captionSimilar methods were used by demonstrators in Mandalay. One person was killed in protests there, the BBC has been told
image captionActivists told the BBC that four people died in the city of Dawei on Sunday

