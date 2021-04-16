20 years in Afghanistan: Was it worth it?

When I look back now on the various reporting trips I made to Afghanistan, embedding with US, British and Emirati troops, one memory stands out above all the rest. It was at that US Army firebase just 3 miles (6km) from the border with Pakistan, and we were squatting on ammunition boxes in a mudwalled fort beneath a sky filled with stars. Everyone had just feasted on Texan ribeye steaks flown in from Ramstein in Germany - yes, this really happened - and the volley of Taliban rockets that later struck the base had yet to arrive.