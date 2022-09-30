Kabul blast: Casualties after blast hits Kabul education centre - police
Police in Kabul say an explosion at an education centre in the Afghan capital has caused casualties.
The blast took place at the Kaaj education centre in the Dashte Barchi area in the west of the city.
Many of those living in the area are from the Hazara minority, which has been targeted in past attacks.
A police team is in the area but the number of casualties is not yet known, a police spokesman told the BBC.
No group has yet said they are behind the blast.
