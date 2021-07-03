Japan landslide: 20 missing in Atami city.
- Published
Some 20 people are missing after a huge landslide hit Atami city in central Japan, officials say.
TV footage showed a torrent of mud plummeting down a hillside in the city southwest of Tokyo. Several houses were destroyed or buried.
The incident follows days of heavy rain in the region, national broadcaster NHK reports.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is putting together an emergency task force to respond to the disaster.
Rainfall has been above the average for July for the province of Shizuoka, where Atami is located.
A witness told NHK: "I heard a horrible sound and saw a mudslide flowing downwards as rescue workers were urging people to evacuate. So I ran to higher ground."
Japan is prone to mudslides and flooding during its annual rainy season.
黄瀬川大橋、崩壊。— 炎上動画・面白ネタ拡散バード🇯🇵 (@enjou_kakusan) July 3, 2021
熱海で大規模土砂崩れ。
車も家も流される事態に。#豪雨 #拡散希望pic.twitter.com/HX5mKb34zj