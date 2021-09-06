Taliban claims full control of Panjshir Valley
- Published
The Taliban claims it is now in complete control of the Afghan province of Panjshir, the last pocket of resistance to its rule.
There's been heavy fighting in the province which is north of the capital Kabul, with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) resisting Taliban rule.
"With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war," a Taliban spokesman said.
However, the NRF have denied this.
"It is not true, the Taliban haven't captured Panjshir I am rejecting Taliban claims," NRF spokesman Ali Maisam told the BBC.
The Taliban took control of the rest of Afghanistan three weeks ago, taking power in Kabul on 15 August following the collapse of the Western-backed government.