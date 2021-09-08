Chaos and confusion: The frenzied final hours of the Afghan government

Confidence would have been bolstered by an agreement brokered the previous day by one of the president's top aides, Salam Rahimi. According to a source close to Mr Ghani, Mr Rahimi had been engaged in back-channel communications with the Taliban, and had managed to secure an agreement that the group would refrain from taking over the city by force, in exchange for an interim power-sharing deal. This would allow for the evacuation of foreign nationals, and those under threat, to continue at the airport. It would also buy time for negotiations already under way in Qatar to broker a unity government.