Princess Mako: Japanese royal to marry fiancé Kei Komuro this month
- Published
After years of controversy, Japan’s Princess Mako will marry her former classmate, a commoner, this month - thus giving up her royal status.
The Imperial Household Agency said the date had been set for 26 October.
The couple were initially set to wed in 2018, but this was put off, reportedly after accounts that Mr Komuro's family had run into financial difficulties.
The couple is expected to move to the US - where Mr Komuro works as a lawyer - after marriage.
Under Japanese law, female imperial family members forfeit their status upon marriage to a "commoner" whereas male members do not.
The duo met in 2012 as students at the International Christian University in Tokyo.
They were engaged in 2017 and set to wed a year after they announced their engagement. But news later surfaced of Mr Komuro's mother's financial problems - she had reportedly taken a loan from her ex-fiancé and not paid him back.
The palace denied the delay was linked to this, though Crown Prince Fumihito - the princess' father - said it was important for the money issues to be dealt with before marriage.
Mr Komuro also recently came under fire after a picture of him sporting a ponytail caused an uproar among some Japanese on Twitter who suggested that the hairstyle was improper for someone marrying royalty.
Princess Mako will reportedly forego a traditional lump-sum payment of up to 150 million yen ($1.3m; £0.97m) which is typically given to a member of the royal family upon their departure from the household.
She is also expected to skip the usual rites associated with a royal family wedding. If she skips both the payment and the rites - it will make her the first female member of the royal family to do so.