Squid Game subtitles 'change meaning' of Netflix show
- Published
Squid Game's "botched" subtitles have changed the show's meaning for English-speaking audiences, a TikTok user says.
The Korean-language drama, about an alternative world where people in debt compete in deadly games, has become one of the platform's most popular shows.
But fluent Korean speaker Youngmi Mayer claims the closed-caption subtitles in English are "so bad" that the original meaning is often lost.
Netflix hasn't yet responded to Newsbeat's request for a comment.
The series has proved hugely popular since its release last month- and is on track to beat Bridgerton to become Netflix's biggest original series of all time.
The plot sees a group of people tempted into a survival game where they have the chance to walk away with 45.6 billion Korean won (£29m) if they win a series of six games.
If they lose, they die.
'Character's purpose lost'
"The dialogue was so well written and zero of it was preserved [in the subtitles]," Youngmi said in a Twitter post.
In a viral TikTok video Youngmi gave several examples of mistranslation.
In one scene a character tries to convince people to play the game with her, and the closed-caption subtitles read: "I'm not a genius, but I still got it worked out."
But what the character actually says, Youngmi explains, is: "I am very smart, I just never got a chance to study."
That translation puts more emphasis on the wealth disparity in society - which is also a theme in the Oscar-winning 2019 Korean film, Parasite.
"Almost everything she says is being botched translation-wise… the writers, all they want you to know about her is that," Youngmi said.
"[It] seems so small, but it's the entire character's purpose of being in the show."
Several people have pointed out that Youngmi's comments are about the closed-caption subtitles rather than the English language subtitles.
Closed captions are for people who are hard of hearing and include audio descriptions and sound effects, as well as speech. They're often automatically generated.
Youngmi has admitted the English language subtitles are "substantially better" than the closed-caption ones.
But she added: "The misses and the metaphors, and what the writers were are actually trying to say, are still pretty present."
Newsbeat has asked Netflix to respond to her claims.