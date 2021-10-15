Explosion strikes Afghan mosque during prayers
At least seven people are dead and 13 injured after an explosion hit a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in the Afghan city of Kandahar.
The blast occurred at the Iman Bargah mosque. Pictures from the scene show shattered windows and bodies lying on the ground while others try to help.
The explosion's cause is not yet clear but a suicide bombing is suspected.
A local doctor told the BBC that the injured worshippers were being taken to the Mirwais hospital.
BBC Afghanistan correspondent Secunder Kermani says that IS-K, a local branch of the Islamic State Group, was expected to say it was behind the attack.
Last Friday, a suicide attack on a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in the northern city of Kunduz killed at least 50 people. IS-K said it carried out the attack, which was the deadliest since US forces left at the end of August.
