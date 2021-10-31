Several injured in Tokyo knife and arson attack on train
A man has been left in critical condition after a knife and arson attack at a major train line in the Japanese capital, Tokyo.
At least 10 others were also injured in the incident, which happened at around 20:00 (11:00 GMT) at Kokuryo station, in the city's western suburbs.
The suspected attacker, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.
A video shared by broadcaster NHK showed people running from a train as smoke and flames filled the carriage.
Despite Japan being one of the safest countries in the world, there have been a number of knife attacks in recent years.
Two separate incidents took place in August at Tokyo train stations, leaving several people injured.
In 2019, a man also attacked a group of schoolchildren waiting for a bus in Kawasaki. Two people were killed and at least 18 were injured.