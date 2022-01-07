Kazakhstan unrest: Troops told to fire without warning
- Published
Kazakhstan's authoritarian leader says he has authorised security forces to "fire without warning" amid a violent crackdown on anti-government protests.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also said "20,000 bandits" had attacked the main city of Almaty, the epicentre of protests sparked by a fuel price hike.
He has blamed foreign-trained "terrorists", without giving evidence.
The interior ministry says 26 "armed criminals" and 18 security officers have been killed so far in the unrest.