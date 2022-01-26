BBC News

Ghostly monkey and crocodile newts among new Mekong area species

Published
Image source, ©WWF - Myanmar via PA Media
Image caption,
The Popa langur monkey has ghostly white circles around its eyes

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) conservation group has published a list of 224 newly discovered species from the greater Mekong region.

They include a monkey with ghostly white circles around its eyes, frogs, newts and the only known succulent bamboo species, a WWF report says.

Some of the world's most endangered species in the area face extinction even before they have been identified.

The Mekong region includes Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Image source, ©Piotr Naskrecki via PA Media
Image caption,
A big-headed frog is among the newly-discovered species
Image source, ©Porrawee Pomchote via PA Media
Image caption,
A newt with a racing stripe, also known as a crocodile newt
Image source, © Thawatphong Boonma via PA Media
Image caption,
The Amomum foetidum is a plant from the ginger family

"These species are extraordinary, beautiful products of millions of years of evolution," K. Yoganand, WWF-Greater Mekong's regional lead for wildlife and wildlife crime, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The officials added that the species were "under intense threat", with many of them "going extinct even before they are described".

Risks to the species in the richly biodiverse area in South-East Asia include habitat destruction, the introduction of diseases by humans and the illegal trade in wildlife, the WWF says.

You may also be interested in:

Media caption,
The acceleration in melting of the ice sheet covering Greenland has shocked researchers

More on this story

Related Topics