Boy trapped in Afghanistan well for two days
- Published
Rescuers are scrambling to reach a boy who has been trapped in a well in Afghanistan for two days.
A video on social media shows the boy, Haider, wedged inside a well in a remote area of Zabul province in the south of the country.
Since getting trapped on Tuesday, the boy's condition has reportedly deteriorated.
But rescuers digging a tunnel to reach the boy are close to getting him out, a local official said.
A video shows the boy stuck inside the well but able to move his arms and upper body.
"Are you okay my son?" his father can be heard saying. "Talk with me and don't cry, we are working to get you out."
"Okay, I'll keep talking," the boy replies.
Haider got trapped in the well in the village of Shokak after falling off a road on Tuesday, an official from Zabul's information and culture department told BBC Pashto.
Rescuers tried to pull the boy from the well on Tuesday night, but he got trapped during the rescue operation, according to local reports.
The boy is trapped about 10m (33ft) down the shaft, which is thought to be around 25m (33ft) deep, the AFP news agency reports.
Rescuers have since dug a trench into the ground to try and reach the boy.
The operation comes less than two weeks after a boy died in Morocco after getting trapped in a well for four days.