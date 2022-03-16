Japan hit by strong quake cutting power to millions
A powerful earthquake has been recorded in north-east Japan and is reported to have cut power to two million homes.
The tremor was recorded at magnitude 7.3 and in some areas is said to have reached 6-plus on Japan's shaking intensity scale, making it too forceful for people to stand.
People living in the Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures have been told to expect aftershocks.
The quake took place at 23:36 (14:36 GMT), the US Geological Survey said.
An advisory for tsunami waves of one metre (3.3ft) has also been issued for parts of the north-east coast.