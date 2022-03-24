North Korea tests banned intercontinental missile
North Korea has tested a banned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time since 2017, according to South Korea.
Japanese officials estimated it flew 1,100 km, reaching an altitude of more than 6,000km (3,700 miles).
The missile fell in waters south of Japan after flying for more than an hour.
North Korea has launched a flurry of missile tests recently.
The US and South Korea have said some of those tests, which Pyongyang claimed were satellite launches, were actually trials of an ICBM system.
In 2017 leader Kim Jong-un put in place a moratorium on testing long-range ballistic missiles and nuclear tests, following talks with then US President Donald Trump.
But in 2020, Mr Kim announced he was no longer bound by this promise.
The UN prohibits North Korea from ballistic and nuclear weapons tests, and has imposed strict sanctions after previous tests.
