Leni Robredo: The woman leading the Philippines' 'pink revolution'

"It's been a really tough time to be a Filipino and to feel that the other people are still believing the same things as you and you guys are all fighting for the same things, it's been a lot of fun. Like the rallies, it feels like a big party. It feels like we're waking up and it feels like there's this new sense of hope and pride for our country," 32-year-old Cara Gonzalez told the BBC while campaigning door-to-door for Ms Robredo.