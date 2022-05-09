Sri Lanka crisis: Pro-government supporters attack protesters in Colombo
Sri Lanka is under nationwide curfew after ruling party supporters attacked crowds protesting at the government's handling of the economic crisis.
At least 20 people were injured in the violence outside the prime minister and president's offices in Colombo.
Police fired tear gas and water cannon at government supporters after they breached police lines and attacked people using sticks and poles.
Soaring prices and power cuts have led to mass protests since last month.
According to a local hospital, at least 78 people have been injured in Monday's violence.
The island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.
The government has requested emergency financial help. Many Sri Lankans want President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to go.