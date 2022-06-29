The bloody legacy of Rodrigo Duterte

Media, too, have been stifled - Maria Ressa, Nobel Peace Prize winner and co-founder of the Rappler news website, has been convicted of cyber libel. She has denied the charges and appealed against the verdict. Many believe the allegations against her are politically motivated over Rappler's hard-hitting coverage of Mr Duterte's policies. She also faces a daily barrage of online trolling, designed, she says, to "bludgeon you into silence". On the eve of Mr Duterte leaving office, the Rappler website was ordered to shut down by officials.