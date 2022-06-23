Afghanistan earthquake: Images show scale of devastation
Afghanistan's Taliban government has appealed for more international help to cope with the devastating earthquake that's feared to have killed at least 1,000 people.
The devastating 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Khost, with tremors felt as far away as Pakistan and India.
Rescue teams are scrambling to save those trapped under rubble, but efforts are hampered by heavy rain, and a lack of sufficient infrastructure and resources.