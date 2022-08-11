North Korea leader Kim Jong-un 'suffered fever' during Covid outbreak, says sister
By Francesca Gillett
BBC News
- Published
North Korea's Kim Jong-un suffered from "fever" during the Covid outbreak, his sister has said - in what appears to be the first suggestion he had the virus.
Sister Kim Yo-jong said her brother had been "seriously ill" but praised him for carrying on, state media reported.
Her comments came in a speech as the North Korean leader declared victory in the country's battle against Covid.
Mr Kim ordered restrictions to be lifted and hailed the "miracle" of just 74 virus deaths.
Speaking on Wednesday at a meeting with health workers and scientists, he declared a "shining victory" over the virus and praised the "indomitable tenacity" of North Koreans, KCNA reported.
North Korea refers to "fever" rather than coronavirus patients due to a lack of testing equipment.
The secretive country announced its first Covid outbreak in May and has reported fever infections and deaths since. But there is widespread doubt over the data, especially the number of deaths.
In a speech reported by state news agency KCNA, Ms Kim praised her brother, saying: "Even though he was seriously ill with a high fever, he could not lie down for a moment thinking about the people he had to take care of until the end in the face of the anti-epidemic war."
In her speech Ms Kim also blamed leaflets from South Korea for causing the outbreak in the North.
North Korea has not reported any new suspected cases since 29 July - but international observers say the country has limited testing.
KCNA claims there have been 4.8 million infections since late April, but only 74 deaths, which is a fatality rate of 0.002% - the lowest in the world.
Many experts find these statistics hard to believe. They say the country has one of the world's worst healthcare systems with few intensive care units and no Covid treatment drugs or vaccines.
The country has not rolled out any vaccination programme during the pandemic, relying instead on lockdowns, homegrown treatments, and what Mr Kim has called the "advantageous Korean-style socialist system".