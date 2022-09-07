Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 14 people
- Published
At least 14 people have died and others injured after a huge fire at a karaoke complex in southern Vietnam near the capital of Ho Chi Minh.
The fire broke out on the upper floor of the establishment on Tuesday night, trapping several customers in rooms at the time.
To escape, four people jumped from the second and third floors, local media said. They were injured but survived.
Firefighters reached the scene shortly after alarms went off.
Crews say the blaze took just under an hour to bring under control. Investigators are still determining the cause.
The An Phu karaoke bar, located in the Binh Duong region just north of the city, occupied a significantly sized building with 29 rooms.
About a third of the building had been on fire, local officials said.
It had several decorations and wooden decor, BBC Vietnamese reported.
This is not the first time a fire has broken out at a karaoke bar in Vietnam. Last month, three firefighters died after trying to extinguish a fire at a karaoke venue in the capital Hanoi.