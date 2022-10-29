Philippines storm Nalgae kills dozens in floods and mudslides
- Published
A severe tropical storm has killed more than 70 people in the Philippines, unleashing floods and landslides in southern provinces, officials say.
Storm Nalgae caused the most havoc in Maguindanao province, on Mindanao island. There is extensive flooding in and around the city of Cotabato.
Nalgae is sweeping north, where the capital Manila expects torrential rain.
Rescuers pulled many bodies from thick mud after landslides. The storm winds are gusting at up to 95km/h (59 mph).
The Coast Guard has suspended ferry services in much of the archipelago, where many people travel by boat daily. The Coast Guard is evacuating many people to shelters.
Heavy rain began on Thursday and the storm is expected to reach its peak this weekend. The storm has also forced some schools to close and buses to stop running.
The Philippines typically experiences 20 typhoons or tropical storms annually.