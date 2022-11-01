Itaewon crush: First emergency call came hours before crush

According to the Yongsan district website, they discussed Covid quarantine measures, inspection of food vendors, safety at big venues and subway stations, rubbish collection and illegal parking. The district mayor, Park Hee-young, said on 27 October, "This is the first Halloween in three years without social distancing. We will do everything we can to ensure the safety of residents as we are concerned about the renewed spread of Covid-19, drug incidents and other accidents".