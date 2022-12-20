Pakistan hostages: 33 militants killed at police station
- Published
Pakistani security forces have retaken a police station that was captured, killing all 33 hostage-takers, the defence minister has said.
Islamist militants from the Pakistani Taliban seized the centre in the remote north-western Bannu district on Sunday.
Several people, including security officials, were inside at the time.
The defence minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, said all hostages were freed, two special forces killed, and 10 to 15 members of the military injured.
The Pakistani Taliban have stepped up their attacks since they ended a ceasefire last month.