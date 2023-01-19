Jacinda Ardern resigns: Can women really have it all?
For millions around the world, Jacinda Ardern's resignation comes as a shock - but especially for women.
With her charm and leadership philosophy rooted in kindness, the New Zealand Prime Minister has earned widespread popularity. Many of her fans are women, who have avidly followed her journey from newbie PM to working mother and have looked up to her as a role model.
Now, her sudden exit resurrects an age-old question: can women really have it all?
Ardern is not the only prominent figure to make the news in recent years for announcing a shock withdrawal because of burnout - others include athletes Naomi Osaka, Ash Barty and Virat Kohli; and bosses like James Packer.
But Ardern also holds that very rare position of being a working mother while leading a country. She gave birth while in office, only the second world leader to have done so after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto.
In many ways, it was an extreme test case of balancing work and family.
Not many mothers have had to also grapple with steering their country through an unprecedented global pandemic, a horrific domestic terror attack, and a volcanic eruption, as Ardern noted in her speech on Thursday where she talked about the "constant and weighty" decisions she faced.
Motherhood and the expectations society places on mothers - as well as the expectations mums place on themselves - are difficult enough.
But on top of that Ardern has had to contend with intense public scrutiny throughout her journey, from announcing her pregnancy just months after taking office to her decision to take six weeks of maternity leave, which sparked debate on whether it was too short.
For a while, she appeared determined to soldier through it.
"I always expected, given [Neve] is still so young and so small, that there would be a real tension there between making sure I was meeting all of her needs and of course my responsibilities. But I am confident with all of the support I'm very lucky to have, we will absolutely make it work," she told reporters at the time.
A true millennial mum, she was also happy to share her parenting travails on social media, from the struggle to bake the perfect birthday cake for her daughter, to finding a diaper cream stain on her jacket after spending the day in meetings.
But in the end, it was too much for her to bear.
"Politicians are human. We give all that we can, for as long as we can, and then it's time. And for me, it's time… I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice," she said in her visibly emotional speech on Thursday.
She talked about how she wished to spend more time with her family as they had "sacrificed the most out of all of us". Poignantly, she said she looked forward to "being there" for her daughter when she begins school, and told her partner Clarke "let's finally get married".
Her words will resound with the many exhausted mothers around the world struggling with mum guilt (who include this writer).
Many had hoped to see her continue forging a path and will be disappointed that she could not go any further, but they will no doubt also have sympathy for her predicament. Her Instagram page has already been inundated with people wishing her well.
There is, of course, a political calculation in her decision.
She has had a meteoric rise to power fuelled by "Jacinda-mania", but New Zealand's love affair with her has since soured as her government struggles to navigate post-pandemic economic challenges such as the rising cost of living and deepening social inequality..
Just weeks ago, her approval rating hit its lowest level since August 2017 - just before she became PM - as her Labour party also saw sliding popularity.
Despite her denials, Ardern's move can also be seen as a canny decision to save her party and avoid a personally humiliating defeat in the upcoming election as the incumbent PM. Some of her critics celebrating her exit even accuse her of using her burnout as an excuse to salvage what is left of her political reputation.
Even so, this view will do little to diminish the powerful statement made by Ardern's decision to leave: that it's important to set boundaries and respect your personal limits; that no job is worth pushing yourself over the edge; and that it's okay to walk away when you no longer have anything left to give.
It is a quiet rebuke of hustle culture, and a message that could bring relief to those who struggle with the immense expectations of modern womanhood, from aceing one's career to being a perfect mum.
Perhaps the answer that Ardern has to the question on whether women can have it all is not a yes or a no - but that they don't need to.