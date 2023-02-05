Pakistan's ex-president Musharraf dies aged 79
Pakistan's former president General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a coup in 1999, has died aged 79.
The former leader - who was president between 2001 and 2008 - died after a long illness, a statement from the country's army said.
He had survived numerous assassination attempts, and found himself on the front line of the struggle between militant Islamists and the West.
He supported the US "war on terror" after 9/11 despite domestic opposition.